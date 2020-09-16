KNOXVILLE — UT Extension is offering a new educational program for farm managers. The Tennessee Master Farm Manager course will focus on solid business principals and efficiently utilizing resources on the farm. The Zoom-based webinar sessions will be held on Tuesday nights for eight weeks starting Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link and instructions the day before each session.
The class will focus on farm financial management. Topics to be covered include understanding financial statements, business structure, lending, equipment purchasing, trade issues, record keeping, tax planning, lease agreements, and farm transitioning.
Any agricultural producer, regardless of location, may register for the Tennessee Master Farm Manager webinar series. As an additional benefit, Tennessee producers who have previously qualified for 50% of the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share, may utilize Master Farm Manager for recertification.
More information and the registration can be found online at MasterFarmManager.tennessee.edu or contact David Bilderback at 865-200-4545 or db@utk.edu. The cost for the eight-week course is $100, and participants may register online or by mail. Mail-in registration ends Oct. 6.