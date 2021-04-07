ATHENS — A full agenda awaits those who attend the Southeast Tennessee Beef Summit on June 4.
Beef production; cattle handling, health and feeding structures; beef and forage research updates; and updates on new technology and equipment for the beef industry are topics to be discussed at the McMinn County Expo Center in Athens.
Sponsored by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, the event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is May 28.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Eastern time for registered participants to check in, with 35-minute educational sessions scheduled from 8:40 to 11:30 a.m.
Speakers from UTIA and Ag Central Co-op will be conducting the morning sessions. In addition to the educational sessions, the summit will host the largest beef trade show in southeast Tennessee.
After the morning sessions, keynote speaker Dean Fish will discuss and demonstrate cattle handling techniques promoting good stockmanship and stewardship principles for the beef industry. The keynote address will be followed by a catered lunch of Texas-style brisket and sides.
The expo will conclude at 1:45 p.m.
Additional topics covered by educational sessions include vaccination/deworming chute side, utilization of fence line feeders and a low-stress cattle handling demonstration. More information and an event flier are located online at mcminn.tennessee.edu. Click “beef programs” under the Agriculture tab in the menu.
To ensure the safety of all participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC-recommended precautions will be followed, including cleaning, social distancing and face coverings for all attendees.
For more information or to register, contact your local UT Extension office or UT Extension McMinn County at 423-745-2852 or UT Extension Meigs County at 423-334-5781.