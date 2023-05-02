KNOXVILLE — Researchers and Extension specialists with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture are teaming up to support the state’s growing craft brewery industry. This spring a new UT Hopyard has been constructed and planted at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center Plant Science Unit on Alcoa Highway, and the Institute will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and educational event as part of the hopyard’s grand opening.
The UT Hopyard will generate much-needed research data and provide a site for future educational hands-on demonstrations and trainings for hops producers and industry partners.
The program will be held at two locations on June 15 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. The grand opening and educational event will be at the East Tennessee AgResearch Center and will include information and currently available resources about hop production, barley and other agricultural crop inputs for the craft beverage industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new UT Hopyard and interact with the UT Hops Team.
The program will then transition to the Yee-Haw Brewing Company for an overview of how hops are included in and influence the brewing process. This portion of the program will include a panel discussion titled “Bridging the Gap from Farm to Tap” featuring hop producers, brewers and industry partners.
There is no cost to attend either program, but registration is requested one week in advance of the program date. Transportation from the UT Hopyard to Yee-Haw Brewing Company will not be provided. Register at tiny.utk.edu/hops2023 .
The physical addresses of the event locations are:
UT Hopyard, East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center Plant Science Unit, 3215 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville
Yee-Haw Brewing Company, 745 N. Broadway, Knoxville