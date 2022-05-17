MILAN – Climate-smart agriculture and hemp production are headlining the 2022 Milan No-Till Field Day, in addition to traditional no-till crop production topics. The Field Day is set for July 28 in Milan. Featured presentations will include “Understanding Climate Smart Agriculture,” “How Rainfall Is Changing and Affecting Water Management in Tennessee,” “Hemp Economics Outlook 2022,” “Does No-Till Mean Never-Till?” and more.
The biennial event is hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and will include a total of 15 in-person tours and two virtual tours. Tours are expected to last one hour and will feature three to six speakers. Tour topics include the following:
No-Till Corn Production
No-Till Cotton Production
No-Till Soybean Production
Herbicide Weed Resistance – Status and Mitigation Strategies
Insect Biotechnology in Row Crops
Cover Crops
Water Management
Soil Health
Climate-Smart Agriculture (two sections)
Soybean Breeding and Disease
Hemp Economics, Production, and Disease Management
USDA Farm Programs and Available Services
Beef Cattle Production – Building Profit Potential, Safety and Efficiency within Your Beef Cattle Operations, Managing Stress and Anxiety of Both Herd and Producer
Crop Variety Demo
No-Till Basics (online only)
Natural Resources (online only)
Continuing Education Units for Certified Crop Advisor and Pesticide Recertification will be available for some of the tours. A sign-in sheet will be placed at those tour entrances.
Milan No-Till Field Day began in 1981 as a way to teach local producers the benefits of no-till farming versus traditional tillage, and the event has expanded into one of the largest field days in the nation.
The 2022 Milan No-Till Field Day will be July 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT AgResearch and Education Center at Milan.
The UT AgResearch and Education Center at Milan is located at 3A Ledbetter Gate Road, Milan, Tennessee. Sponsorships and exhibitor spots are currently being offered. Contact LesLee Smelser at 731-686-7362 for more information.