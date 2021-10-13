LEWISBURG – The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is bringing back its Beef Heifer Development School, after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The free event will take place Oct. 22 at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Lewisburg.
The one-day school will feature five presentations on heifer development strategies to increase both nutrition and profitability. Topics include the following:
- Beef Heifer Development Center Updates and Reproductive Management Protocol
- Beef Heifer Producer Panel
- Fence Line Hay Feeder Producer Panel
- Forage Sampling of Hay Barns in Giles County
- Grazing Management for Developing Beef Heifers
“We look forward to the opportunity of interaction with our current and future Tennessee Beef Heifer Development Program consignors about topics relevant to their operations,” said Kevin Thompson, director of the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, “We look forward to this event every year, and the learning opportunities it brings.”
The 2021 Beef Heifer Development School will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Lunch will be provided. Attendees are asked to pre-register by Oct.18 by contacting Ashley Savage at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at 931-486-2129.
The Tennessee Beef Heifer Development Center is a partnership between the UT Institute of Agriculture, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farmers Co-op.