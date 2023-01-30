KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd and University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced leadership transitions recenlty at the UT Institute of Agriculture. Senior Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice President Carrie Castille will become a special advisor to the president of the UT System and Keith Carver, chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, will serve as the new leader of the UT Institute of Agriculture (UTIA). Pending board approval, Carver will begin March 1, according to a news release.
UTIA is thriving with record research expenditures, increased enrollment, expanding programs, including its first School of Natural Resources, and a strong Extension presence in all 95 counties.
Over the next several months, Castille will advise the president on issues of agriculture-related policy, and federal grant opportunities.
Carver, who previously served as executive assistant to UT President Joe DiPietro, will head UTIA in a two-year limited duration appointment to provide stability and leadership to the institute. The UT Institute of Agriculture provides solutions to problems across the state through UT Extension, UT AgResearch, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and the Herbert College of Agriculture.
“We appreciate Carrie’s service and are very excited to have Keith move into this statewide role with UTIA,” said Boyd. “His experience across the UT system, collaborative spirit and his deep appreciation for UT’s land grant mission made him an obvious choice for this role.”
“Agriculture is central to Tennessee’s economy and way of life,” said Plowman. “Keith will hit the ground running and support the important work happening all across UTIA. I look forward to working with him in this new way. I appreciate the energy and passion for agriculture that Carrie has and wish her all the best in her new pursuits.”