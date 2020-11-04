CROSSVILLE — For the second year running, the fall cattle sale at the University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center will be an online auction. Bidding will began Tuesday and will close Nov. 17, according to a news release.
“Online auctions allow more buyers the opportunity to bid on cattle without needing to physically attend on the day of the sale,” said Walt Hitch, director of the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. “Anyone who has bought from us in the past will recognize the auction setup, and we will provide assistance to any bidders who need help during the registration process.”
More than 90 registered Angus females will be sold, including bred cows and bred heifers. Pregnancies were confirmed by a veterinarian on Oct. 23. Animals will sold by the pen, with two to four animals per pen. All animals to be sold are currently part of the UT herd.
An open house and preview will be held on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. At the preview, representatives will be available to show the cattle, assist in bidder registrations and give instructions for bidding. Lunch will be provided for all preview attendees. Cattle may also be previewed on Nov. 17 prior to 10 a.m. The online auction can be found at taysauctions.com.
For auction details and instructions, visit taysauctions.com. For assistance with registration and bidding, contact Nate Houser at nate@taysauctions.com or call 423-605-7511. For information about the animals to be sold, contact Walt Hitch at jhitch@utk.edu or call 931-484-0034.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennessee.edu. The center is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system.