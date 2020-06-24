CROSSVILLE – Leaders at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s Plateau AgResearch and Education Center are delaying all onsite field days until 2021.
This includes the Steak and Potatoes field day and the Fall Gardeners’ Festival, which were both set to take place in August.
Steak and Potatoes field day is moving to Aug. 2, 2021, while Fall Gardeners’ Festival will take place on Aug. 31, 2021.
“For the safety of visitors and employees, we felt it was best to reschedule these large events for 2021,” says Walt Hitch, center director of the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. “We are developing plans to offer alternative educational opportunities in 2020 as guidelines allow.”
Hitch says once plans are finalized information about new learning opportunities will be available on the Center’s website at plateau.tennessee.edu, the UT Gardens, Crossville Facebook page and the UT Plateau Research and Education Center Facebook page. Those interested may also call 931-484-0034 for more details.