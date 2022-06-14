The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host a virtual program on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday on how the UT Compost Facility takes all organic waste from the University of Tennessee and processes it into a nutrient rich fertilizer substitute, otherwise known as compost, the society said in a news release.
Wayne Mason, compost supervisor, will explain how the facility can currently take in approximately 1,300 tons of organic waste per year and transform it into compost which is used at different sites on campus.
“Our goal is to become a hub of information to the entire composting industry. Of all the waste that is diverted from landfills at the university, compost collection makes up over 60% of that effort, totaling more than the recycling, donations, and other diversion methods put together. The facility has started diving into composting research and education to expand the public’s awareness of organic recycling,” said Mason.
Mason aspires to connect the people of the state of Tennessee to the idea of keeping their waste out of landfills and expanding the composting industry through proper regulations and connections with local governments, according to the news release.
The program is free, but registration is required to receive the link. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available. Contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator Michelle Campanis, at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.