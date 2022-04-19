KNOXVILLE – Whether you’re interested in learning how to establish a raised garden bed at home or wanting to improve your commercial alley cropping, you’ll find the 2022 University of Tennessee Organic Farming and Gardening Field Day has something to offer, according to a news release. When the event was last held 18 months ago, it took place virtually. This year, the event makes a return to in person attendance and UT President Randy Boyd is the keynote speaker.
Growing food and other plants organically takes time and understanding. This field day hosts a variety of topics presented by UT Institute of Agriculture faculty and staff aimed at helping interested persons be successful in their organic productions. The presentations range from creating pollinator habitats and grafting peppers to organic certification in Tennessee and high tunnel soil health. Attendees can choose from twelve topics to learn about over the course of six sessions across the center.
“UT AgResearch and UT Extension have been hard at work researching best practices in organic production,” said Annette Wszelaki, commercial vegetable Extension specialist in the Department of Plant Sciences. “This is a chance to showcase the research and make it accessible to both homeowners and commercial growers interested in producing food organically.”
The field day takes place 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 28 on the Organic Crops Unit of the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Knoxville. The daylong event is available to the public and preregistration is encouraged. Boyd will deliver a keynote speech following a lunch catered by The Tomato Head. In 2016, Boyd and his wife, Jenny, helped to start the community-led Old City Gardens.
Field days are a tradition for UT AgResearch and UT Extension. They provide opportunities for producers, researchers and other interested parties to see things in action. For more information about this event, rates and to register, visit tiny.utk.edu/organic2022 or call 865-974-7201. To see a calendar of all 2022 Field Days, visit agresearch.tennessee.edu.