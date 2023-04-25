alley-crop-1536x864.jpeg

Researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have received a SARE grant to study alley cropping to promote climate change resiliency in organic vegetable production systems in the Southeast. Organic vegetables will be planted between rows of black locust and honey locust trees, as pictured above at UT’s East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Organic Crops Unit.

 UTIA Photo


Trending Recipe Videos