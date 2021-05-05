KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is holding a bevy of educational events in June, including five that are sure to be of broad interest throughout the state and region.
Three of these five events are scheduled to occur on site at UT AgResearch and Education Centers, with physical distancing and other arrangements in place to ensure a safe environment for attendees. Whether the event is on site or virtual, participants will have a chance to learn the latest in agricultural research, speak with university experts and network with industry professionals.
Because Tennessee agriculture is varied and extremely diverse, the topics covered will range from cattle and row crop production to maintenance of turf grasses and nurseries, fruit crops and home gardening. Note that times listed are local start times and span both the Eastern and Central time zones. Virtual events require pre-registration.
- Turf Tuesdays – June 1, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT, a virtual event: register online at tiny.utk.edu/TurfTuesday. This event is monthly and the topic for June is controlling brown patch in turfgrass.
- Fruits of the Backyard – June 15, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. CDT, in person at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill. UTIA experts will discuss blackberry and blueberry production.
- Weed Tour – June 16, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. CDT, in person at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson. Participants will review weed management research for row crops. Contact the center at 731-425-4760 for more information.
- Tobacco, Beef & More – June 24, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT, in person at the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at Springfield. This event will cover beef cattle and tobacco production as well as home gardening issues in Middle Tennessee.
- Green Industry Day – June 29, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. EDT, a virtual event of interest to nursery, landscape and garden center operators. Anyone interested may register online at tiny.utk.edu/greenindustryday.
These events are open to the public and are free to attend.
Learn more online about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2021 online at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days.