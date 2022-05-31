Alicia Rihn, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has received the Forty Under 40 Award by Greenhouse Product News for 2022, an award that recognizes remarkable young talent in the horticulture industry.
KNOXVILLE — Alicia Rihn, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has received the Forty Under 40 Award by Greenhouse Product News for 2022, an award that recognizes remarkable young talent in the horticulture industry.
This year’s class marks the eleventh year of the program, which recognizes horticultural professionals who will lead the future of the industry. Since its inception, the program has identified 400 individuals for this honor. The award is highly competitive, with this year’s program receiving a record number of nominations.
Rihn joined the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics in 2020. Her research focuses on specialty crops, consumer behavior and valuation studies, value-added and niche attributes, as well as producer barriers and willingness to adopt new practices and products.
She is also co-leading a new eye-tracking laboratory — launching later this summer — that will enhance research opportunities and collaborations, as well as provide experimental learning for students.
“Alicia has been a great addition to the department,” said Chris Clark, professor and head of the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. “She is already positively impacting Tennessee’s horticultural industry, and we are excited about her work. She is undoubtedly going to be a leader in the industry.”
Rihn earned her doctorate and master’s in applied plant sciences from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s in horticulture science from the University of Wisconsin.