KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture professor Andrew Muhammad and then graduate student Emily Greear have won the 2021 Best Article Award by the Agricultural and Resource Economics Review. They will be recognized at the 2022 Northeastern Agricultural and Resource Economics Association’s annual meeting June 12-15 in Mystic, Connecticut.
Muhammad and Greear are being honored for their research entitled “Tariff Elimination and the Competitiveness of Wine-exporting Countries in Japan.” In this study, they obtained estimates to simulate the impact of trade agreements on Japanese wine imports and assess the relationship between tariffs and exporter competitiveness.
The Agricultural and Resource Economics Review journal provides a forum for the dissemination of scholarly work undertaken throughout the world on the economics of agriculture, food, natural resources, rural communities, the environment and associated subfields.
“This is a great achievement, and I am particularly proud for Emily,” said Muhammad. “The paper’s idea was conceived when the U.S. was in trade negotiations with Japan, and the wine sector provided the ideal case for examining how pending and existing trade agreements affect the competitiveness of U.S. agricultural exports. I am proud of this research and recognition from the Agricultural and Resource Economics Review.”
A renowned agricultural trade expert, Muhammad holds the Blasingame Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Policy in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. He previously served as associate director of the Market and Trade Economics Division and as chief of the International Demand and Trade Branch at USDA’s Economic Research Service. He currently serves on USDA’s Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee, where he advises national leaders on international agricultural trade issues, including the enforcement of existing trade agreements, as well as negotiating objectives for new trade agreements. He also served as executive committee chair of the International Agricultural Trade Research Consortium.
Joining the department in 2018, his current research focuses on agricultural trade and trade policy, global competitiveness of U.S. agriculture, effects of trade on developing countries, and global food demand.
He has garnered funding in excess of $4 million for teaching and research and has written more than 60 journal articles and 40 reports on agricultural trade and policy issues.
Coauthor Emily Greear — now Emily Greear Stiner — was a graduate research assistant working with Muhammad when they conducted this research. She now works as a petroleum pricing analyst for the Pilot Company. Additionally, she has returned to the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics where she currently serves as a lecturer in a food and agricultural marketing system class.