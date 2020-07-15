It is somewhat unusual to find youth today who have a desire, the compassion and drive to be an ambassador for an industry steeped in history and tradition such as agriculture. But that is exactly what you would find if you visited with Gracie Weiberg.
Even though Gracie grew up in rural East Tennessee, it was not until later in her life that she developed a passion for the beef industry.
That passion was so intense, that it has led her to the position of Junior Director for Area 8 of the American-International Junior Charolais Association. This young lady certainly has some lofty goals set for her term as director. She is focusing her efforts on increasing awareness of the many opportunities for young people to participate and strengthen the Junior Association. She hopes to increase participation and membership, as well as expand programs and activities that will provide opportunities for youth like herself.
She is particularly passionate about the mentor/mentee program and has served as a mentor to many others both officially and unofficially. This program allows juniors to learn from each other and is a great way to make new friends and share experiences from across the country. The support system for not only the breed, but also the show ring is incredible and will forge life-long relationships between the junior members.
As a participant in the show arena, Gracie has accumulated an impressive array of awards and fondly remembers her favorite show animals. When asked what her favorite part of the show is, she will most likely reply “showmanship.” For the uninitiated, showmanship is focused on the abilities of the junior as opposed to the quality of the animal. Showmanship focuses on the ability of the junior to groom their animal, present their animal, their knowledge of the care of the animal and knowledge of the breed, as well as their ability present their animal in the best possible situation. Gracie understands that this skill comes with hard work and practice and has invested many hours of “sweat equity” to become great at what she does, as evidenced by her accomplishments.
The most common place to find this industrious young lady when she is not attending to her studies at junior college is with her animals.
As with all successful youth, there are always an impressive array of support folks, both parents and mentors to make it happen. That is certainly the case for Gracie as well. Family members and a special supporter, Silas Maxwell, have supported her efforts and continue to be an integral part of her success. Countless hours are spent supporting her animals and her breed association.
When asked what her advice to anyone striving to succeed, she will smile and say, “get involved!”