Two Chicks and a Farm in New Market is finding great success by meeting the demands for local food and the farm-to-table movement brought on by the pandemic, according to a news release from Market Wagon. It’s pretty exciting for someone like co-owner Jen Russomanno who is an assistant professor of public health at the University of Tennessee.
Now, thanks to a partnership with Market Wagon (MarketWagon.com), an online farmers market, Russomanno and her partner Kim Bryant don’t even have to work Saturdays. The Market Wagon platform is one of the main reasons they gave up going to traditional farmers markets, even after they reopened following the outset of the pandemic.
For Russomanno, whose research focuses on food access and affordability, Market Wagon is a perfect fit. The platform helps her meet the farm’s purpose of providing healthy food to her community.
2 Chicks and a Farm use all organic practices. They do not use any synthetic fertilizers or non-organic pesticides on their produce.
Although the operation has expanded to 18 acres, it all started when Russomanno and Bryant started a small garden of their own almost a decade ago when they couldn’t find enough healthy food options near their home in Jefferson County.
Now, one delivery drop-off on Thursday mornings is all it takes to fulfill all customer orders for the week for customers across eastern Tennessee who may live as far away as Kingston, Gatlinburg, Greeneville and LaFollette.
Two Chicks and a Farm is one of 50 farms, chefs and artisans from area who use the platform to offer 600-plus local products, everything from sweet potatoes, milk, pasture-raised eggs and steaks to prepared meals like chicken pot pie and strawberry cheesecake fudge. Fresh food is delivered by a team of drivers the same day as small businesses like Two Chicks and a Farm drop it off.