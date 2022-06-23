JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health is hosting two recruitment events that will enable job seekers to apply and interview on-site for all open positions across the health system, according to a news release.
Two different days and locations will be dedicated to recruitment efforts:
- Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bristol Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Room
- Tuesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Holston Valley Medical Center, Heritage Room
Key employees being sought at the event include RNs, LPNs, CNAs; medical lab technicians and medical technologists; several diagnostic imaging roles, including radiologic technologists, ultrasound technicians, CT technologists, MRI technologists and nuclear medicine technologists.
“Our team members are our most crucial resource, and we’re committed to growing and cultivating that resource – namely, recruiting and expanding our employee base,” said Hamlin Wilson, Ballad Health’s vice president of employee relations. “The last two years have brought a new meaning to the work of clinical staff, and adding more compassionate healthcare professionals will strengthen the team, as well as the quality of healthcare provided in our communities.” Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot. While the event is focused on filling clinical positions, applicants will be considered for all open positions. Both full- and part-time positions are available.
Clinical team members in Ballad Health’s acute care facilities can also take advantage of flexible shifts, which include partial shifts of four, six or eight hours. Positions that are eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. Flexible schedules are also available for students working through health care degrees, which allows them to gain experience while retaining time for their studies.
“There are so many gifted health care professionals in the Appalachian Highlands, so this event is a good way for us to make the hiring process convenient and safe for applicants to come out and learn about the rewarding careers available at Ballad Health,” Wilson said.
The health system is also offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,000 for certain nursing and clinical positions across Ballad Health’s service area, according to the news release.
Ballad Heath offers competitive pay and benefits to support its team members as they serve the Appalachian Highlands, the health care system said in its news release. The Ballad Health benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling and a flexible spending account.
Ballad Health currently operates childcare centers for employees and plans expansion across the region over the next three years.
Ballad Health also offers voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident, disability and pet insurance plans in addition to group discounts at many local, regional and national retailers, as well as the Balladeer Children’s Program, which is designed to promote connections among team members and their families.
Masks are required to be worn on site during the recruitment event.
All open jobs and additional information about employment at Ballad Health are available at www.balladhealth.org/careers .