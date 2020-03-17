Belk is closing its stores through March 30 in response to COVID-19 concerns, the company’s CEO said in a statement on the retail chain’s website.
Belk operates a store in the Greeneville Commons. The closing was scheduled to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Based on the CDC’s recommendation to limit large gatherings and in order to protect the safety of our communities, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close all stores to customers …” CEO Lisa Harper said in the message. “We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time. We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure.”
The full statement is at www.belk.com.