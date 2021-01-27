Eastman Credit Union’s second Greeneville branch, next to Aubrey's on West Andrew Johnson Highway, is open for business.
A press release from the credit union said the new Greeneville Towne Crossing branch is slightly larger than its first local branch, and it offers added conveniences for existing members as well as another location to attract new members.
“In 2016, we opened our first Greene County location. Now, 12,000 new members later, we’re excited to open a second, full-service branch to serve the residents of this beautiful county and surrounding area,” said Eastman Credit Union President and CEO Kelly Price said in a news release.
The first local Eastman Credit Union branch is located at 3811 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, near Walmart. Ground was broken for the new location at 845 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in March 2020.
Teller, deposit, consumer lending and mortgage lending services, a night depository, drive-thru tellers, drive-thru ATMs and safe deposit boxes are available at the Towne Crossing branch.
To reach the new branch, call 636-7939. For more information about Eastman Credit Union, including a listing of all branches and services available, visit www.ecu.org.