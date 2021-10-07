Machine vision system company senswork GmbH has officially opened its subsidiary at the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Innovation Lab. The German-based company will use the subsidiary, senswork Inc., to enter the U.S. market, a press release from the university said.
senswork has been an affiliate member of the Innovation Lab since August 2020 and a residential member since May 2021. According to the release the company is also an International Soft Landings designee with the Innovation Lab, which assists foreign clients transitioning to the U.S. business world.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with senswork as they are now fully operational,” said Dr. Audrey Depelteau, director of the Innovation Lab. “ETSU is proud to facilitate world-class research and design, and senswork is an excellent example of our global reach. As a member of the Innovation Lab and as one of our International Soft Landings clients, senswork will have the ongoing support of our extensive strategic partnerships as they enter the U.S. and surrounding markets.”
senswork specializes in optical inspection, industrial image processing, deep learning and testing equipment manufacturing. The company’s inspection solutions are used in the automotive, electronics, medical and food industries. Their automated inspection solutions help to reduce costs by recognizing and minimizing rejects in the manufacturing process at an early stage, according to the release. senswork helps to ensure product quality and guarantee product traceability by tracking and collecting data during the entire production, the release said.
“We develop vision for machines for quality control in the automation industry,” said Ryan Lilly, president at senswork Inc. “As an industry leader in image processing, senswork is considered one of the best turnkey machine vision system specialists in Germany. Especially in situations where manufacturing efficiency can provide companies with stability through turbulent times, product quality assurance through machine vision is a must, and we are excited that we are now able to support our clients here in the USA.”
“The manufacturing of production processes in Germany mirror those at industrial plants in the U.S. We look forward to applying our bundled know-how here in the Appalachian Highlands region and the southeast corridor,” said Roman Rieger, vice president at senswork.
While senswork has developed vision systems used in various manufacturing industries like automotive, food and beverage, and packaging, the release said another main area of focus is the electronic plug connector industry to assure quality and safety.
The senswork subsidiary is located at 2109 W. Market St. in Johnson City in suite 154 of the ETSU Innovation Lab. To learn more contact senswork at info@senswork.us or 423-283-8550, or visit senswork.us.
The ETSU Innovation Lab is a high-tech business incubator that assists aspiring entrepreneurs from concept through commercialization. For more information, visit etsu.edu/ilab or contact Depelteau at depelteau@etsu.edu.