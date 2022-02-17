New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office Jan. 1-31 included:
AH Custom Design, retail clothing and custom décor, 80 Hemlock Lane, Amanda Hopson;
Alfred Miller, Furniture sales, 9595 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, Alfred Miller;
Andy’s Quick Stop Inc., convience store/gas, 700 Jearoldstown Road, Atul B Shukla;
Beam’n Inflatables, inflatable rental, 102 Waterstone Circle;
Berry and Hazel, online boutique, 1600 Foxford Road, Hannah D. Barnes;
Brown’s Superior Landscaping, mowing and landscaping Etc., 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, Michael J. Brown;
Bryan J. Cannon Photography, photography, 685 Craft Lane, Bryan J. Cannon;
Building Block Investments, flipping houses, 420 Locust St., Thomas B. Gash;
Celtic Valley Realty LLC, real estate transactions, 500 Spider Stines Road, Kelly Johnson;
Charles Borwn’s Handyman Services, handyman, 170 Cedar Crest Road, Mosheim, Charles Brown;
Country Boy’s Auction, auction house, 1076 Idell Road, Bulls Gap, Pat Brooks;
Crafty Conjure, retail, 8185 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, Scott Weems;
Dale’s Painting, painting, 90 Lawing Road, Chuckey, Dale Hensley;
Diane’s Bookkeeping, notary and tax service, bookkeeping, 455 Porter Kite Road, Bulls Gap, Linda D. Wampler;
Dunker’s Cleaning, cleaning business, 820 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, Vickie J. Dunker;
Dunn’s Seamless Guttering, guttering sales and installation, 800 Whirlwind Road, William A. Dunn;
Dyani Designs, online sales, 340 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, Timothy White;
East Tennessee Flooring and Tile, flooring and tile work, 415 Doughty’s Chapel Road, Austin Davis;
Good Buddy Painting and Remodeling, painting and remodeling, 4535 St. James Road, Nathan L. Nadeau;
Greeneville Home and Garden LLC, handyman service, painting, plumbing, 438 Cherry St., Charles M. Femming;
Greeneville Home Specialties, home improvements, 809 E. McKee St., William Bersch;
H&H Lawn Care, mowing and landscaping, 932 House Road, Hayden Hinkle;
Hamms Professional Services, window replacement/odd jobs, 3300 Cedar Creek Road, Jamie L. Hamm;
Harris Country Meats, butcher shop, 480 Twin Barns Road, Brian Dudash;
Hensleys Junk Removal, junk removal, 940 Little Meadow Creek Road, Tim W. Hensley;
Hernandez Handyman, handyman, 200 Hartshaw Drive, Jose M. Hernandez;
Iron Maple Fabrications, LLC, wood and metal fabrications, 5215 Old Baileyton Road, Aaron K. Love;
Major Performance & Dyno, LLC, repair shop, 1219 Snapps Ferry Road, Dustin R. Shelton;
Mike Leslie Trucking LLC, trucking, 3435 Old Asheville Highway, Mike Leslie;
Milk Maids Soap Company, homemade soap, 1940 Lick Hollow Road, Dana Seaton;
Monkeybins, dumpster rentals/residential cleanup/junk haul-off, 155 S. Greene St., Michael Roberts;
Mr. Right Service, contracting/handyman service, 745 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey, Tyler Duncan;
Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery, tree trimmers, 520 Mineral Trace, Hoover, Alabama, Agnes Vagujhelyi;
Purple Daisy Boutique, gifts, souvenirs, 3630 Newport Highway, Dina Williams;
Ricker Lawn Care, mowing and landscaping, 2499 Old Knoxville Highway, Seth L. Ricker;
Sextons Seating Solutions, install bleachers, seating, 1170 Culbertson Road, Donnie Sexton;
T&H Lawn Care, mowing and landscaping, 932 House Road, Hayden L. Hinkle;
T&T Auto, auto repair, 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, Ron Foshie;
TAC Waste Removal, Inc., DBA Griffin Waste Service, waste removal, 3904 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, Tim Chandley;
TN Tech Repair LLC, DBA My Phone Repair, electronics sales, service, 2775 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Ste 201, Derek Smith;
Torres Framing, framing houses, 549 C.M. Jones Road, Adolfo Torres;
Volunteer Stockyards, livestock market, 336 Bohannan Ave., Robert J. Day