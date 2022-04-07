New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between March 1-31 included:

AAA Signs & Graphics, signs and graphics, 241 Baileyton Road, Sheronda G. Hope;

B&B Screen Printing, custom screen printing tshirts, 101 Deerchase Lane, Chuckey, Heather Beck;

Beauty From Ashes Boutique & More, retail sales, 11295 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, Ashley Delph;

C&C Professional Lawn Services, mowing and landscaping, 315 Carlton Ridge, Malachi Charlton;

Cannon Creek Woodworks, furniture fabrication and sales, 1820 Whitehouse Road, Doug Hubbard;

Cheyenne Construction, general constructor, 7499 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, Dimitri Chaber;

D D7 B Mowing Lawn Care, lawn care/mowing, 438 New Hope Road, David Shipley;

Dabble, design and desserts, 2376 N. Wesley Chapel Road, Janet Rodriguez;

Dixon’s Small Engine Repair, small engine repair, 216 S. Hickory Circle, Parrish Dixon;

DTJ’s Junk Car Removal, junk car removel, 216 Austin St., James Stanley;

Dustopian Dealings, vendor, 109 Ayers Lane, Graig Wood;

Electrified Electric, electrician construction, 3770 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, Dustin Minnick;

Evenso Music Publishing Company, publishing company, 1640 Susong Road, Robin Engala;

Farm Flora, cut flowers, 300 S. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, Hannah Julian;

Gosnell Construction, painting contractor, 825 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, Roger K. Gosnell;

Hope Ink, custom car graphics, 370 Splatter Creek Road, Limestone, Hope N. Jackson;

Infinite Clarity LLC, counseling, 3870 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;

JB Flooring, floor covering, 140 Carriage Lane, Jonathan Burr;

JAHU Business Inc., gas station, 808 W. Church St., Parth Patel;

Lazy Dog Landscaping, landscaping, 8180 Horton Highway, James S. Ludlum;

Legacee Recruiting, consultin, 405 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, Sean Aylmer;

Little R Odd Jobs, handyman services, 190 Kiser Loop, John Ridinger;

McCravey’s Decals & More, selling custom items/clothing, 104 Village Drive, Heather M. McCravey;

P Bailey’s Camper Washing, camper washing, 253 N. Massengill Road, Preston Bailey;

Recycled Heart Thrift, thrift store, 1260 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Christina S. Loveday;

Reduced Merch4You, Online sales, 164 Buckingham Court, Robert Williams;

Robert Johnson’s Junk Car Removal and Towing, purchase and removal non operable vehicles, 540 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, Robert D. Johnson;

Rose Boutique, clothing boutique, 1357 Tusculum Boulevard, Sheryl Miller;

Sarah Shaw, art/studio retail, 140 W. Depot St., Sarah Shaw;

Sherry’s Biblical Coaching, life coach, 930 Doyle Davis Road, Shereen A. Thomas;

Starnes Performance, selling racing parts, 835 Pike Road, Nicky Starnes;

Tangles Hair Salon, hair salon, 1104 Tusculum Boulevard, Renea Ambrose;

Tennessee Road Warrior, LLC, landscaping, mowing, 310 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton, Brent Smith;

The Overlook At Wild Flower Farm, Air B and B, 1770 Culbertson Road, Nathan D. Colmer;

The Owles Nest, retail sales, 160 Briargate Lane, Clemente Owle;

TS Rental LLC, equipment rental, 830 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, Trent Stevens;

Wild Mountain Woodworks, custom molding and trim, 2054 Susong Road, Charles A. Heater;

Wilson Construction, construction, 1203 Poplar Court, Brandon Wilson;

Wyatt’s Lawn Care, lawn care, 890 Old Kentucky Road S., Tyler Forman

