City Mobile Group, a health care contract staffing company founded by Greeneville native Jena Breckenridge, was recently selected as one of five honorees for the Fire Award in New Mexico.
The awards recognize "innovative organizations that have had a year worth celebrating" and that are "having a positive impact on New Mexico's economy," according to the publication.
All five honorees will be recognized at a May 4 ceremony, and one will receive a Blazer Award.
Breckenridge started City Mobile Group in 2019. According to the company's website, it is a national, independent organization that aims to work with health care professionals to find the best travel jobs for their lifestyle. It is headquartered in Albuquerque but has offices in Washington, D.C., and California.
Breckenridge graduated with honors both from Greeneville High School in 2004 and from Tusculum University in 2007, according to an announcement from her family. She is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Rufus Breckenridge of Greeneville.