Effective Oct. 1, the minimum full-time hourly wage at Hobby Lobby will be raised to $17, the company announced Monday.
In 2009 Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and the company has since raised its minimum wage ten times over the past 11 years, a press release from Hobby Lobby Stores said. The full-time hourly wage was set at $15 in 2014.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”
“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” Green said.
In addition to providing higher pay, Hobby Lobby also provides benefits to eligible employees, the release said.