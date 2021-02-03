Tourism is very important to our community. In today’s column I would like to emphasize some points from the most recently provided Economic Impact of Tourism in Greene County from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey:
- Greene County ranked 22 out of 95 counties
- Tourism generated $96.77 million in direct tourism expenditures
- Generated 634 jobs
- Tourism produced $17.42 million in payroll
- Created $2.54 million in local tax revenue
- Created $5.96 million in state tax revenue
As a result of taxes generated by tourist activity in the county:
- Each household pays $311.88 less in local and state taxes
- Each household pays $93.25 less in local county taxes
- Each household pays $218.63 less in state taxes
On an average day 2019, Tourist Spending in Greene County
- Generated $265,130.44 in daily expenditures
- Produced $47,715.40 in daily payroll
- Created $6,960.47 daily in local tax revenues
- Created $16,318.92 daily in state tax revenues
The Tourism Task Force is eager to see how COVID-19 affected the tourism figures in 2020, and we want to encourage individuals and businesses in our community to work even harder to support each other.
The Tourism Task Force, as well as all of the components of the Greene County Partnership are looking to schedule activities for the new year. We will be making announcements very soon about the schedules.
One thing our community can look forward to is a mural trail and several fun ways to incorporate it in your school and family outings.
We are promoting Greeneville and Greene County with billboards – two in North Carolina, one in Kentucky, one in Knoxville and one in Morristown.
TOURISM NOTE
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or call Joni at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.