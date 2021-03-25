April 1 is fast approaching, and tourists as well as local folks are glad that the walking tour, “A Walk With the President,” begins once again in downtown Greeneville.
According to Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, “The history of our town does come alive on this tour, especially when you think about walking where our 17th president once walked.”
The tour takes about 90 minutes, and the architectural treasures along the way, from the churches and homes to the businesses, are of interest to many. At the Old Harmony Graveyard, one learns about the great cholera epidemic of 1893 and hears stories about Tennessee’s oldest Gaol (jail), built 1804-05.
A few years ago an agreement was reached between the National Park Service and the Andrew Johnson Historic Site, and through Main Street: Greeneville these tours are conducted. The guides are well trained and each one presents well-documented accounts and stories for guests to learn about and enjoy.
Tickets for the walking tour may be purchased at the General Morgan Inn, where tours begin daily Monday through Saturday, April through October, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5, and children 5 and under are free.
DICKSON-WILLIAMS MANSION TOUR
Another popular tour is the Dickson-Williams Mansion Tour, which is held daily at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the General Morgan Inn. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students ages 6-18, and children 5 and under are free.
The mansion is celebrating its 200th year this year, and there are several activities planned throughout the year.
To schedule group tours for more than 12 people or for a “Tailor Made Tour,” call the Main Street: Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.
If you are having guests this spring and summer, this would be a great activity for people of all ages to enjoy.
TOURISM NOTE
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or call Joni at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.
Don’t forget: As a result of taxes generated by Tourism, each household pays $311.88 less in local and state taxes.