Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored three Greeneville sales associates with the 2022 CENTURY 21 President's Producer Award "in recognition of their outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service," according to a news release.
Honorees are: Mark Williams, Brian McAmis, and Mike McNeese.
The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $320,000 in sales production or 71 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21 sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
"The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals who always strive to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey."