Andrew Johnson Bank has announced the promotions of Nicole Richards, Amanda Carter and Michala Taylor.
“We are pleased to recognize the achievements of each of these three tremendous team members, and appreciate their dedication to the bank,” said President and CEO Paige Hull.
Richards has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president of loan operations.
Richards joined Andrew Johnson Bank in 2008 and has supported various departments during her tenure. When she is not assisting customers, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.
Carter, who joined the bank team in 2011, has been promoted from assistant vice President to vice president of operations and project management.
Carter received her Bachelor of Business Administration from King University and her Master of Arts in education from Tusculum University. She serves as treasurer of the Mosheim/West Greene Middle School Booster Club and as a board member of the Child Advocacy Center.
Taylor was recently promoted to branch operations manager at the bank’s main office.
Taylor received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2019 and has worked with the bank since that time. She is a member of the Greene County Partnership Leadership Class and serves on the board for Habitat for Humanity.
Andrew Johnson Bank is located in East Tennessee and has locations in Greeneville, Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown and Cleveland.