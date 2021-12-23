The Greeneville Commons recently added a new local, family-owned business with A&J Boutique, which opened in November next to Burke’s Outlet.
Owner Adreana Parker said A&J Boutique is the result of a growing independent gig selling clothing online and from her home.
She said after leaving a career in education due to health issues, she started selling stock from children’s clothing wholesaler Pete & Lucy and, after expanding her horizons and filling all available space at home, began looking for a retail space.
“We remodeled a 200-square-foot she-shed, but I needed more space,” Parker said.
She said finding one wasn’t easy, but she did find the space next to Burke’s, where she now sells clothing for women, in size small through plus sizes, and men, as well as children.
Parker said she enjoys stocking the store with unique clothing she scouts at fashion trade shows.
“I just like to find different things that are in style and stand out from others around,” Parker said.
She said she and her three daughters, who work in the boutique, enjoy going to trade shows not just to look at styles, but to see and feel the fabric of the clothing.
“I like to feel the material and the quality of it. That’s what is great about apparel shows. You can touch everything, feel it and try it on, if you want to, so you know,” said Parker. “Some things look good, but they’re itchy or rough. I wouldn’t want to sell anything we wouldn’t want to wear.”
In addition to clothing, Parker said some local vendors have spaces in A&J Boutique.
Parker works alongside her daughters and a business partner, David Broyles.
A&J Boutique is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 823-9582 or find A&J Boutique on Facebook.