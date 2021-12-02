Ribbon Cutting

A&J Boutique opened recently in The Greeneville Commons. The family owned shop offers clothing and accessories for women, men and children as well as handmade items. A&J Boutique is located next to Burke’s in The Commons and is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call 823-9582 or find A&J Boutique on Facebook. Pictured from left are David Broyles, Leighann Snipes, Athena Parris, Alyssa Parker, Jalynn Mitchell, Jacy Justis, Adreana Parker, Lula Parris and Arieana Justis.

 Photo Special To The Sun

