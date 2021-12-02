A&J Boutique opened recently in The Greeneville Commons. The family owned shop offers clothing and accessories for women, men and children as well as handmade items. A&J Boutique is located next to Burke’s in The Commons and is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call 823-9582 or find A&J Boutique on Facebook. Pictured from left are David Broyles, Leighann Snipes, Athena Parris, Alyssa Parker, Jalynn Mitchell, Jacy Justis, Adreana Parker, Lula Parris and Arieana Justis.