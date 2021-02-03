The Tourism Task Force and the Greene County Partnership are promoting local business during February through an effort called, “Love Your Local.”
“Shopping locally benefits our community in many ways – not only through the tax dollars and savings each shopper realizes, but also by keeping our small businesses thriving,” Kathy Knight, chairman of the task force, said in a news release.
Thought the month, participating businesses will offer features and special prices, said Joni Parker, General Manager of GCP.
“The idea of a February promotion came about due to the successful Shop Small Greene, Greene County’s version of Small Business Saturday, created 11 years ago by American Express to get more customers in local businesses. Small Business Saturday is celebrated nationwide,” Parker said.
This past November “Shop Small Greene” was highly successful with local businesses, and this was especially important with all businesses having experienced COVID-19, according to the news release.
As an example of features this month Sandy Nienaber announced that Catalyst Coffee Company is featuring their Brownie Cheesecake Cup and Mocha Latte. She invited everyone in to try the Ghirardelli Brownie, topped with a creamy homemade cheesecake and drizzled with a Ghirardelli chocolate sauce or a Mocha Latte, an espresso-based coffee with steamed milk, laced with a Ghirardelli sauce. “Or,” Nienaber said, “They go great together!”
David Broyles of Broyles General Store has said he appreciates a highlight on small businesses and said, “We want people to shop locally, as it helps our businesses, but just as importantly we get to know the customers and they get to know us. We truly appreciate each customer.” For the month of February the store is offering 10% off house and garden flags.
Bee Well Day Spa’s Amy Nicholas said, “We appreciate the salute and this month we are offering 10% off our services when a customer brings in a non-perishable item. We want to express ‘love’ to our neighbors.”
The Tourism Task Force and Greene County Partnership urged local residents to support all businesses in the community.