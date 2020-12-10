Jobseekers interested in health care and related job opportunities will have an opportunity to take part in a virtual job fair on Dec. 17.
It will be the first of a series of virtual job fairs hosted through a partnership between the Northeast Tennessee American Job Center and Premier Virtual.
“If you’re interested in health care and related fields, you’ll definitely want to check this out,” said Chris Hodgin, veterans’ employment representative with the American Job Center’s Johnson City location. “Employers have jobs from all sides of this field and are ready to speak to you.”
Participants must set up a Premier Virtual account to register.
“Find your new career from wherever you’re most comfortable,” Hodgin said.
The virtual hiring event will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at noon.
Jobseeker registration can be done at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/3429-northeast-american-center-healthcare-occupations-hiring-event.
There is also a tutorial on the registration process available at that website.
For more information, visit the Northeast Tennessee American Job Center online on Facebook or www.netajc.org.