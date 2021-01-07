Jobseekers interested in manufacturing-related job opportunities may participate in a virtual job fair hosted by the American Job Center.
The virtual hiring event, hosted through a partnership between the Northeast Tennessee American Job Center and Premier Virtual, will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at noon on Jan. 21.
The event is open to jobseekers as well as employers, who may register to create a virtual booth for the online event, throughout the northeast Tennessee region.
“The American Job Center is proud to partner with business throughout the Tri-Cities and Appalachia Highlands regions in our Manufacturing Occupations Virtual Job Fair,” said Veterans’ Employment Representative with Kingsport American Job Center Patrick Grandelli. “Join us online to see businesses with active job postings, talk to recruiters live, schedule an interview and get started in your new career all in the same day.”
Participants must set up a Premier Virtual account to register.
Grandelli said Premier Virtual is “an incredibly user friendly system that allows you to be in front of a live recruiter in just a couple of clicks.”
Jobseeker registration may be completed at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/3609-american-center-manufacturing-occupations-hiring-event.
A video tutorial for the registration process is available at that webpage.
For more information, visit the Northeast Tennessee American Job Center online on Facebook or www.netajc.org, or email Kingsport.AJC@tn.gov.