AKM Celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week Sep 22, 2022 This door featuring an autumn motif is one of several decorated at AKM of Tennessee in celebration of their Direct Support Professionals. Photo Special To The Sun AKM of Tennessee, Inc. celebrated National Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week Sept. 12-18.AKM is a state contracted agency with the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD).They provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.A DSP is the hands and feet inside the homes taking care of all persons served. It is a tiring and sometimes thankless job, according to Sarah Murray, AKM human resources director.To celebrate the week, administration staff decorated their doors with a "thank you" theme and handed out goodies to give back to the staff.For more information on AKM, visit www.akmoftennessee.com or search for "AKM of Tennessee" on Facebook.