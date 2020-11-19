Tammy Albright, chief executive officer of Greeneville Community Hospital, has been named vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health’s Behavioral Health Services.
In her new role, Albright will guide the strategy, operations and growth of the health system’s behavioral health service line, including all inpatient and outpatient services, according to a Ballad Health news release. She will collaborate with hospital leaders, physicians and the community to expand access to care and improve outcomes for patients and their families.
Albright will begin her new role on Jan. 1, 2021. She will gradually transition from her current role at Greeneville Community Hospital as the health system seeks a replacement.
“Personally and professionally, Tammy has touched many lives in Greeneville – a community she loves,” said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health. “As a compassionate caregiver with strong community ties, she is ideally suited to oversee the establishment of our new women’s addiction and recovery center in Greeneville. Likewise, she has the right business acumen and experience to expand our behavioral health services to effectively care for those with mental and substance abuse disorders.”
At Greeneville Community Hospital, Albright has led all facets of operations with a focus on quality, safety and patient experience.
Earlier in her career, she served as president of Takoma Regional Hospital and excelled in a number of other positions, including chief nursing officer, clinical project director and clinical informatics director. She also spent 13 years working as a nurse with experience in cardiac services and ICU in both rural and tertiary settings.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help grow such an important service line across the Appalachian Highlands, while staying connected to Greeneville,” Albright said. “The consequences of the global pandemic have left many people dealing with anxiety, grief and depression. We need to do all we can to ensure our communities have access to quality care and resources to support their physical and mental well-being.”
Over the years, Albright has been actively involved in causes including the Boys and Girls Club and Greeneville City Schools. She currently serves in volunteer leadership positions with the Greene County Partnership, United Way of Greene County and Trinity United Methodist Church.
She has earned accolades for her professional and personal contributions. She is an Athena Leadership Award Finalist, an ETSU College of Nursing Outstanding Alumna award winner and a Tri-Cities Business Journal “Forty under 40” award winner.
Albright has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Tennessee State University and master’s of business administration from King University.