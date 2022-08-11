Amy Rose has joined The Greeneville Sun as a staff writer and education editor.
Rose will primarily cover education and business news.
She previously worked 12 years in the newsroom of The Greeneville Sun, serving as city beat reporter and education editor.
For the past 10 years, Rose has worked in public relations for the Town of Greeneville. Her work there included organizing the annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
Rose is a 1989 graduate of South Greene High School and a 1993 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in news-editorial journalism.
She interned as entertainment editor at UTK’s Daily Beacon and feature writer at The Rogersville Review. Upon graduation she worked five years as political reporter, education editor, and graphic designer at the Citizen Tribune in Morristown.
Returning home in 1998, she started working for Jones Media, Inc. as a sales representative for Media Sales & Marketing, then moved to the The Greeneville Sun’s newsroom.
Her reporting assignments have included the opening of Congress in Washington, D.C., a performance of the Greeneville High School Marching Band at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and interviews with various entertainers and politicians.
Her awards for reporting include the 2004 School Bell for Excellence in Media Coverage from the Tennessee Education Association, the 2005 Excellence in Education Reporting from the Tennessee School Boards Association, a 2011 first place in Daily Deadline Reporting from Tennessee Associated Press Managing Editors.
Rose is a 2015 graduate of the Leadership Greene County program, a graduate of the UT Municipal Management Academy, and a Certified Lay Servant for the United Methodist Church.
She is married to Carson Rose, and they have one son, Matthew. They live in the Camp Creek community.
“I’m so excited to be writing full time again,” Rose said. “If anyone has any news they would like to share with me, I would love to hear from them.”