Amy Britton has been cutting, coloring and styling hair in Greeneville for 25 years. Now, she has her own salon.
Amy’s Hair Salon opened in November at the Round Table Office Complex.
“I had been doing hair a long time, and I plan to continue doing hair for a long time,” Britton said. “I wanted to have my own business, and this is a great location. I figured it was now or never, and it was about time.”
Britton works alone, operating a full service salon with hours by appointment.
“I specialize in color, and I do all color techniques and cuts,” Britton said.
Britton added she accepts men, women and children as clients and is currently accepting new clients.
Prior to her 25 years of experience working in various local hair salons, Britton said she started her training while in high school at VoTech, now the Greene Technology Center.
She said the main thing to know is that she is dedicated to her community and clients.
“I was born here and lived here my whole life,” Britton said. “I’m dedicated to staying in Greene County.”
She said the pandemic has not slowed her down in her new business venture.
“I think it has helped that it’s just me, so there’s not a lot of other people’s clients coming in and out, “ Britton said. “Its given me a lot more control over the amount of people in here and made it easier and safer feeling for me and my clients.”
Britton said the location is also good for people with mobility issues, as they would be able to park very close to the door, and there is also a ramp for those who need it.
Amy’s Hair Salon is located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 305.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Britton at 620-9448.