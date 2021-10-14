Andrew Johnson Bank has announced the promotions of Daphne Allen and Michala Myers.
Allen has been promoted to training officer. She was hired by Andrew Johnson Bank in 2018 and started in the bank’s bookkeeping/EFT department. Before coming to Andrew Johnson Bank, Allen worked in the banking industry for 27 years in a number of positions/departments including retail, executive administration, compliance and deposit maintentance.
Myers has been promoted to bank officer/assistant branch manager. Myers graduated from The University of Tennessee — Knoxville with a degree in accounting in 2019 and has been with the bank for just over two years as a CSR/teller, quickly gaining many new responsibilities.
“It is our pleasure to celebrate the promotions of both Daphne and Michala. We appreciate their commitment to delivering the type of customer service that is our specialty and look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles,” said President and CEO Paige Hull. Andrew Johnson Bank is located in East Tennessee and has locations in Greeneville, Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown and Cleveland.