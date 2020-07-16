Andrew Johnson Bank President and CEO Paige Hull announced the promotions of four associates in a news release.
Those promoted are Gary Compton, Caleb Julian, Olivia Rumley and Jessica Morrison.
Compton was promoted from assistant Vice President to vice president. Compton began his career at AJ Bank in 2013 as an assistant vice president/business development at the Southwest Branch. He has experience as a loan officer, mortgage loan officer, and special assets manager. In 2017, he moved to the Main Office as a loan officer. Since then, he has been given additional responsibilities, including appraisal reviews and underwriting for consumer mortgage loans.
Julian has been promoted from bank officer to assistant vice president. He joined Andrew Johnson Bank as a teller in 2017 after graduating from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing. In 2019, he was promoted to branch operations manager/business development and was moved to the Main Branch where he serves as a loan officer and marketing coordinator for the bank. He also sits on multiple committees within the bank.
Rumley has been promoted from bank officer to an assistant vice president. She has experience in the retail and loan areas of the banking industry. She started her career at Andrew Johnson Bank in March as a branch operations manager/loan assistant. She previously worked as a mortgage broker liaison and as a branch manager in the Johnson City area.
Morrison was promoted to bank officer and secondary market originator in April. She began working at Andrew Johnson Bank in April 2012 as a loan assistant and later moved to the Fixed Rate Mortgage Department of the bank. Before joining Andrew Johnson Bank, she worked as a loan assistant and customer service representative.
“We are excited to recognize the accomplishments of these individuals and their contributions to our team. We believe that they each embody our core values and our heart for our customers and the communities we serve, and I am proud to work with them,” Hull said.
Greeneville-based Andrew Johnson Bank has eight offices in East Tennessee.