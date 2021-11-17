The Christmas season is almost upon us, and to help the community celebrate, the team at Apex Bank and Isaiah 117 House are partnering to present the first ever “Evergreen Gala” at participating Apex locations in East Tennessee, according to a news release.
“It is an honor to work with Gywn Southerland and her team at Isaiah 117 House once again this year and to help our community celebrate the Christmas season,” stated Tammy L. Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. “Participating Apex Bank offices in East Tennessee will display decorated and donated trees, wreaths, and centerpieces in our lobbies that will be auctioned off to benefit our local Isaiah 117 House and their programs.”
The Evergreen Gala will be a silent auction running from Nov. 19 through Dec. 3 and is open to the public. Individuals who would like to sign up to bid on an item can do so at any of the eight locations in East Tennessee.
“Isaiah House is a blessed ministry that walks alongside DCS (Department of Children’s Services) when children are removed from their homes; they come to the Isaiah and we love on them with food, clothing, backpacks, shoes, anything they may need,” stated Gwyn Southerland, Greene County program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House. “We also support DCS and foster parents as well. We appreciate Greene County for walking this journey with us. You are helping us change lives!”
Any business, church, club or organization interested in decorating and donating a tree, wreath or centerpiece should contact Kinser at tammy.kinser@apexbank.com or call 423-787-1280. Donors may choose the branch their donated tree or decoration is displayed in, according to the news release.