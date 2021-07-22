Apex Bank’s Tusculum Boulevard branch manager Amy McKinney cuts the ribbon in front of the branch for its grand opening event July 15. Although the branch opened in July 2020, the celebration was postponed due to pandemic restrictions. Apex Bank began allowing business to be conducted indoors in May. The July 15 event included food, trucks from the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and performances by members of the Greeneville High School marching band’s drum line. Apex Bank currently operates 17 offices across Tennessee.