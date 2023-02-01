Apex Bank Celebrates Rogers' 40 Years In Banking Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Phyllis A. Rogers Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apex Bank is marking a major milestone for longtime employee Phyllis A. Rogers.As of Feb. 1, Rogers has been serving the people of Greeneville and Greene County and their banking needs for 40 years, since 1983."She is a beloved member of the community and the heart of her team/work family at the Tusculum Boulevard Branch location," said Tammy Kinser, Apex Bank's Greene County market president.For more information on Apex Bank, visit www.apexbank.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending No. 3 Knights Upset, Lady Knights Roll Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Teen West Main Recycling Faces TDEC, Legal Sanctions