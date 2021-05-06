Apex Bank took part in the inaugural Tennessee Financial Literacy Week by speaking to numerous clubs and organizations regarding the importance of financial education.
Brant Fitzpatrick, branch manager of the Andrew Johnson Highway Apex Bank branch, participated in a career fair hosted by Holston United Methodist Home for Children on March 31. Fitzpatrick handed out financial literacy materials and spoke about the importance of savings and 401K opportunities on the job, a press release from Apex said.
Fitzpatrick also spoke to the Noon Rotary Club on April 6 about the Paycheck Protection Program and how helpful it has been to local small businesses during the pandemic.
Lance McKinney, consumer mortgage and lending manager for East Tennessee, also participated on April 6 in a lending panel for the veteran entrepreneur program, STRIVE, hosted by the TN Small Business Development Center at ETSU. The objective of the panel was to answer questions on loans and what to expect when working with a banker during their start up program, the release said.
Tennessee Financial Literacy Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Bankers Association, promotes financial literacy among all age groups and the need to educate Tennesseans about the importance of personal financial wellness for the state’s future prosperity. Banks from across the state took part to help build and support financially literate citizens during the week of April 5-9, the release said.
For more information about Tennessee Financial Literacy Week, visit TNBankers.org/finlitweek.