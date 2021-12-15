Apex Bank and employees at its eight East Tennessee offices are collecting monetary donations for the victims of tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee and their families, according to a news release from the bank.
“Disaster struck just 15 miles from our Fairview branch on Saturday night”, stated Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market President for Apex Bank. “Our team would like to offer the victims hope by collecting monetary donations to aid in the relief efforts.”
To make a donation, visit any of the eight East Tennessee offices during the business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.