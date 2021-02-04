The The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has adapted to students’ needs during the pandemic, and a recent donation of cameras from Apex Bank will help the Boys & Girls Club continue to serve as a hub for virtual learning.
Turning a typical after-school and summer program into a full-day learning center has not been without challenges, but many of the Boys & Girls Club’s needs have been generously addressed by the community, a press release from the Boys & Girls Club said.
Apex Bank provided 30 new web cameras that will assist students who need to log on to their virtual school calls, the release said.
“Supporting our youth development professionals is one of the most important things that we can do to build a strong community,” East Tennessee Vice President for Apex Bank, Jerome Julian said. “We are so pleased that we are in a position to help the Boys & Girls Club with 30 cameras to aid in their virtual learning. We are blessed to have youth development professionals in our communities that are so passionate about doing whatever they need to do to continue facilitating learning.”
The Boys & Girls Club remains flexible to continue to meet children’s evolving needs with the support of community businesses, partners and individuals, the release said.
“Keeping our Club members connected and engaged during this challenging school year is an important goal we strive to achieve every day at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Aly Collins, program director of the Boys & Girls Club. “We are thankful for Apex Bank’s contribution to help us to continue to achieve this goal.”
For more information on the programs at The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, or ways to help support the local organization, contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 787-9322, Aly Collins at 423-787-9334 or visit the Boys & Club’s website or Facebook page.