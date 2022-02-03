Apex Bank recently donated a check for $1,100 to the Isaiah 117 House of Greene County to help staff and volunteers care for children who are waiting to be placed in a foster home.
The funds come from the first EverGreenE Gala silent auction hosted by Apex in November and December, according to a press release from the local Isaiah 117 House.
According to that release, Isaiah 117 House leaders estimate the cost of care per child is about $300.
“The partnership with Apex Bank will help with this endeavor,” Program Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House in Greene County Gwyn Southerland wrote in the release. “Their donations and love during the fundraiser was so thoughtful and helpful.”
“It was an honor to partner with our friend Gwyn and her staff at Isaiah 117 House on this first ever event,” stated Greene County Market President with Apex Bank Tammy Kinser. “Our team at Apex Bank worked hard to recruit small businesses, a total of 11, in our region to not only donate, but to physically decorate the items up for silent auction. We feel that this is a great start to what can even be a larger event in 2022.”
Kinser said participants included Merkel Construction, CrossFit Arcane, Lowe’s, Foster Grandparent Program, Corner Creations, Food City Snapps Ferry, Regie Jones/Century 21 Legacy, Baileyton Ruritan, Modern Woodmen, Isaiah 117 House volunteers and Amedysis Hospice Care.
According to the release, 367 children have stayed at the Isaiah 117 House since it opened in Greene County in November 2019.
“Isaiah House is very thankful and blessed for such a great county that stand beside us. We also are very thankful for all Apex Bank does and will continue to do for us,” Southerland stated.