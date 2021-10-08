Apex Bank donated 16 new tennis rackets with covers and a case of tennis balls to West Greene Middle School, where a club has recently been started. “West Greene High School did not have a tennis team last year,” said WGMS teacher Jan Bible. “We are hoping that by starting a club here at the middle school, it will help students to have the skills to continue playing at the high school.” An announcement from the school about the donation said that many tennis scholarships are not filled due to a lack of training. “Students are our future leaders, and by supplying them with the needed equipment, whether it be sports equipment or financial literacy education, we want to do our part to make a positive difference,” said Apex Bank’s Greene County Market President Tammy Kinser. “This club would not have been possible without the donation from Apex Bank, and I can’t express how much this means to our school and community,” said Bible.