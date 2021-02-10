From left, Apex Bank Assistant Manager Amy McKinney, Ashley Musgrove and Tonya Bowman of the Greene County Health Department, and Tammy Kinser, manager at Apex Bank's Tusculum branch, with baked goods and bottled water Apex Bank donated Jan. 28 to Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Greene County Health Department personnel working at the vaccination distribution site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Because temperatures were cold that day, the the donors returned hours later with 100 pairs of Hot Hands donated through Apex Bank from Walmart of Greeneville. EMA Director Heather Sipe said the agencies were "very thankful for a community of businesses and citizens that show so much appreciation.”