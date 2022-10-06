Apex Bank Holds Tailgate Contest Oct 6, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Andrew Johnson Highway branch won Apex Bank's recent "Gator Hater" tailgate contest. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apex Bank recently held a "Gator Hater" tailgate contest in celebration of the University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida football game.Apex branches celebrated their lobbies in UT decor with a "Gator Hater" theme.The winner was the Andrew Johnson Highway branch.Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market President for Apex Bank, said the bank's employees and customers had a blast with the contest. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apex Bank Contest Sport Politics Branch Tammy Kinser Game Football University Of Tennessee Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid Buffs Crush Cloudland, Brown Named Queen California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Scoop Dog's Creamery Opening In TCBY Location