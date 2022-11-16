apex trees

Apex Bank is partnering with Isaiah 117 House to host the Second Annual EverGreenE Gala silent auction. Pictured from left are Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank; Kelly Merkel with Merkel Brothers Construction and Crossfit Arcane and donor of the first Christmas tree featured here; Gwyn Southerland Greene County program coordinator with Isaiah 117 House; and Amy McKinney, branch manager at the Tusculum Boulevard branch of Apex Bank where this tree is located.

 Photo Special To The Sun

