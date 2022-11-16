Apex Bank is partnering with Isaiah 117 House to host the Second Annual EverGreenE Gala silent auction. Pictured from left are Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank; Kelly Merkel with Merkel Brothers Construction and Crossfit Arcane and donor of the first Christmas tree featured here; Gwyn Southerland Greene County program coordinator with Isaiah 117 House; and Amy McKinney, branch manager at the Tusculum Boulevard branch of Apex Bank where this tree is located.
Apex Bank and Isaiah 117 House are partnering to present the second annual “EvergreenE Gala” through Dec. 7 at participating Apex Bank offices in East Tennessee.
“Isaiah House is so honored to partner with Apex Bank for the 2nd Annual Gala,” said Gwyn Southerland, the Greene County Program Coordinator with Isaiah 117 House. “This is a way to begin the holiday season and supporting a wonderful ministry. Isaiah House walks along the Department of Children’s services daily to provide care needed for children awaiting placement into foster, kinship or facility placement. We are very blessed with everyone who continues to support our ministry. Thank you, Greene County and Apex Bank.”
“Our Second Annual Evergreen Gala will offer the public the opportunity to bid on and win an item decorated and donated by local businesses through our silent auction,” added Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market President with Apex Bank. “We are so honored to once again work with Gwyn Southerland and her team at our local Isaiah 117 House on this fun event.”
Continued Kinser, “Individuals that would like to sign up to bid on an item can do so at participating locations in East Tennessee.”
“Isaiah 117 House is a blessed ministry that walks alongside DCS (Department of Children’s Services) when children are removed from their homes; they come to the Isaiah and we love on them with food, clothing, backpacks, shoes, anything they may need”, stated Southerland, “We also support DCS and foster parents as well. We appreciate Greene County for walking this journey with us. YOU are helping us change lives!”
Any business, church, club or organization interested in decorating and donating a tree, wreath or centerpiece can contact Kinser at tammy.kinser@apexbank.com or Amy McKinney at amy.mckinney@apexbank.com or call 423-787-1280. Donors may choose which branch they you would like to drop off an item.